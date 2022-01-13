‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Hardest Part About Filming, According To Will Estes

Will Estes is sharing with fans some of the hardest parts about filming “Blue Bloods.” He admits that Jamie is a very complicated character.

Will Estes has been playing the role of Jamie Reagan for 12 years. While the “Blue Bloods” actor is considered a veteran on the show, he still struggles with some scenes. In an interview with Nerds of Color, Estes explains the complications of his character.

“Jamie is a good person with a strong moral core, but the world is not black-and-white,” he says.

“So I like seeing Jamie in challenging situations. He’s driven to ‘get it right,’ but sometimes that’s just not possible.”

The actor admits to overthinking some of his scenes. Sometimes, he is not a fan of how he portrays Jamie in more complicated situations

“Some of the scenes that I thought I executed poorly, that I didn’t like shooting at all and that ‘didn’t go well,’ ended up being my best work when I saw the final product,” he says.

“And conversely, when I’ve liked something I got to do a lot going in, it ended up not being quite what I thought it was going to be …”

After he discusses the challenges, Estes gives some great advice about both life and acting in general.

“Be careful about liking or hating anything too much.”

Will Estes On His “Blue Bloods” Journey

Twelve seasons is a long time to be a part of a series. Fans feel like they have watched Will Estes grow into his role as Jamie Reagan. In the same interview, he discusses what attracted him to the role in the first place.

“Blue Bloods was the best script I had read in a long time, certainly that entire pilot season,” he says. “It was created by the late Mr. Leonard Goldberg, Mitch Burgess, and Robin Green, who created The Sopranos. It was about a family of cops in New York and it was just more alive and had more potential than anything else I’d read. It’s been great to watch Jamie mature along with my own maturation as an actor. Jamie started as a rookie and I was a rookie at playing Jamie… so I guess we grew together.”

Estes is also excited to see fans’ reactions to Jamie and Eddie’s relationship. He enjoys working with his on-screen flame, Vanessa Ray.

“Jamie and Eddie are two people who’ve figured out how to make it work. That’s a rarity anymore… There’s a lot of love there on and off screen. I’m grateful I get to do it with Vanessa Ray.”

Catch the new episode of “Blue Bloods” tomorrow night at 10 pm EST on CBS.