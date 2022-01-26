‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Was Devastated in One of Season 4’s Darkest Moments

Will Estes onscreen persona Jamie Reagan has been through a lot during the past twelve seasons, but the one episode showed viewers the devastated side of the Blue Bloods character.

In Blue Bloods season 4 episode 5, Lost and Found, viewers watched as Jamie and his then partner Eddie go undercover at a jewelry store to catch thieves. The robbers had been hitting up stores in the area. Unfortunately, the duo did not catch any thieves. But instead met a man who was returning a ring. He had been dumped by his fiancé beforehand. However, the jewelry associates did not give him a cash refund and he proceeded to take the store hostage.

As the man hit his breaking point, Jamie also managed to talk him down. And Jamie is able to convince the man to let all the hostages go. Upon being arrested, Jamie told his sister Erin to give the man the benefit of a doubt. Eventually, Jamie is devastated when the man hangs himself in his holding cell.

According to Looper, the episode reveals the moment viewers are able to see a little optimism leave Estes’ Blue Bloods character. He now realizes that he can’t save everyone. It is the first moment that the character is able to understand the “occasional futility” of his job.

Will Estes Reveals the Secret to ‘Blue Bloods’ Longevity

During a recent interview with Looper, Will Estes shares details about the secret to Blue Bloods’ longevity and how the series stands out from other procedurals. “I think it’s slightly intangible. There are some great shows that didn’t go very long. Some of my favorite shows didn’t go very long. So, there’s got to be a little bit of luck ad a little bit of kismet in there.”

Estes also explained that he believes Blue Bloods stands out because it’s not really a procedural. “Our show is more so about how these characters’ lives affect their work and how their work affects their personal lives and their inter-familial relationships and friendships. So it’s kind of lives and breathes in that space as a drama. And that’s part of its longevity.”

Estes also gives his Blue Bloods co-star Tom Selleck some credit for helping to keep the show alive. “I think people want to see Tom, and then we are rounded out by a great cast and great writers and a great crew too.”

In regards to what it’s like to have Selleck play his dad on the show, the Blue Bloods star added, “Tom isn’t that different than a commission. He is really so professional. He’s so studied. He knows his characters inside and out. And he does a lot in small ways to architect the scenes that he’s in.”