‘Blue Bloods’ Missing Early Renewal at CBS Sparks Major Casting Change Concerns

Recently, CBS passed out renewals to a number of its popular TV series but Blue Bloods was not on the network’s list. Reportedly, its fate remains up in the air.

Deadline reported that “after weeks of impasse” talks to bring Blue Bloods back for Season 14 “are trending in the right direction,” the site also references “rumblings.” They come from CBS, which had been pushing for “pretty deep” cuts on the aging (read: expensive) Tom Selleck-fronted series in exchange for a renewal.

‘Blue Bloods’ Might Face Cast Cuts As Part of Renewal Deal On CBS

Historically, such cuts have often translated into cast reductions, and Blue Bloods — which is currently CBS’ third most-watched drama — has an enormous ensemble. Blue Bloods has seven full-time series regulars. Toss in five recurring actors in the mix, too. TV Line reached out to Blue Bloods for a comment.

Other shows besides Blue Bloods on CBS’ to-be-determined list include S.W.A.T. (which Deadline predicts will likely be renewed for a seventh season) and the freshman cop drama East New York (which is very much on the proverbial bubble), TV Line reports.

As of now, CBS has renewed a total of 19 series for next season. They include NCIS, NCIS: Hawa’ii, CSI: Vegas, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International.

Show Focuses On Day-to-Day Life Of Reagan Family

Blue Bloods follows the day-to-day life of the Reagan family, led by Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. Others on the show include Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, and Marisa Ramirez. One of the main storylines working this season involves Moynahan’s Erin Reagan. She’s seeking the Manhattan District Attorney’s position and running for it in an election bid. Erin has been the Assistant District Attorney for Manhattan. Now, she’s seeking a higher position.

Meanwhile, earlier this season, Blue Bloods brought a major blast from Danny Reagan’s past onto the show. Danny happens to meet up with his childhood friend Mickey Patrick, who is played by Tom Cavanagh. Mickey is a former criminal. In the episode titled The Big Leagues, Mickey asks Danny to help him find his missing fiancee. You have to go all the way back to Season 4 for Cavanagh’s first appearance on the show. It was in an episode called Ties That Bind.

In another Danny-centric moment, it appears that he’s getting back on the dating scene. But it’s not with his street partner Detective Maria Baez, played by Ramirez. This storyline leaves some fans confused about what he’s doing.