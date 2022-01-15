‘Blue Bloods’: One Jimmy Buffett Mystery Still Remains

Well, Blue Bloods fans, we know a thing or two about what makes this episode stand out.

The newest episode, “On the Arm,” features Jimmy Buffett front and center. In the episode, Buffett plays himself. Actually, he plays a con-man named Dickie Delaney, who portrays Jimmy Buffett. Does that sound confusing? But what exactly is the purpose of Delaney?

It sounds like there’s a bit more going on fans might be missing. They’re used to seeing Donnie Wahlberg and his crew chase down bad guys, but a man pretending to be a celebrity doesn’t sound like an emergency.

In the episode, Buffett’s character is from Georgia, so why is he in New York City? Pretending to be Jimmy would likely go in similar directions in the south. Plus, is it a crime to pretend to be a celebrity if no one gets hurt? We’re curious as to why the team would care about Dickey Delaney.

This isn’t the first time Buffett appeared on television. He’s also been on seven different episodes of Hawaii Five-O. It seems like the musician is pretty excited for his role in the series, too. He posted a photo on Instagram that calls himself a “doppelganger,” referencing his role as a con man in the Blue Bloods.

What Else Do We Know About the ‘Blue Bloods’ Episode?

Aside from trying to deal with Buffett, the other members of the team also have a lot on their hands. Frank Reagan is trying to figure out why a captain stole items from local stores. However, there’s a blog that is making Erin Reagan question her reputation. Also, Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko will experience relationship trouble due to an old rule still active at the precinct.

Though possibly confusing, singer Jimmy Buffett plays a con artist who is pretending to be Jimmy Buffett. Even though it might sound more like a comedic episode than a serious crime drama, the episode will likely still have a serious tone.

Wahlberg’s character, Danny Reagan, will make it a goal of his to track down this wannabee famous imposter.

Catch the episode on Friday, Jan. 14 at 11/10 p.m. CT on CBS.

Does ‘Blue Bloods’ Danny Have a New Potential Love Interest?

With Danny potentially having a new romantic interest, fans have been quick to comment. For years, Danny was happily married to Linda O’Shea, an emergency room nurse and the mother of his two sons. Unfortunately, she died in Season 8 in a medevac crash.

Since her death, Danny has focused less on a romantic life and more on his job and family. However, it appeared in Season 9 that he might’ve found another someone special. When he encounters a woman named Molly, whom he put in prison months ago, it appears there might’ve been a moment between the two.

After the episode, a fan took to Reddit to discuss the thoughts they had on the possible romance:

“Are they really gonna hook Danny up with a former criminal? Isn’t the old detective falling for a young good looking criminal one of those stereotypes that make other cops not respect you anymore?”

Doesn’t sound like they shipped Danny and Molly.