Family and relationships are part of storylines on Blue Bloods. But some of those relationships just did not work out at all.

Take, for instance, two with Frank Reagan and Jamie Reagan. Do you mean there was someone for Jamie before Eddie? That’s right.

As most Blue Bloods fans know, Will Estes plays Jamie and we know that he’s connected with Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray.

‘Blue Bloods’ Pilot Finds Jamie Engaged To Sydney, Not Eddie Janko

In the pilot, though, Jamie was engaged to Sydney Davenport, played by Dylan Moore. This storyline went on for five episodes into Season 1.

Jamie decided to join the police academy after graduating law school. What moves him to do this? His older brother’s untimely, suspicious death on the job. Sydney is supportive in the pilot but tension arises as she clearly isn’t really cool with Jamie’s decision.

What happens? She moves along and they call off the wedding. Blue Bloods is never dull and we, who watch the show religiously, know this is to be true.

OK, so let’s look at Frank, played by Tom Selleck.

Frank Reagan Has His Own Woman But Betrayal Puts An End To It

Frank’s relationship comes to an end over a betrayal. Oh yeah, let’s take a closer look here.

Frank’s relationship is a storyline on the screen but it all ends in the pilot.

Kelly Davidson, Frank’s girlfriend, played by Andrea Roth, is a reporter who is using the commissioner for story leads. This is not good practice. Frank gets pulled away during the episode, and Kelly assembles her news team. She arrives at a crime scene before the police. After this, Frank calls the whole thing off.

With this storyline, we do get a greater understanding of why Frank keeps his personal life personal.

Joe Hill Returns on This Coming Friday’s Episode

He also keeps those relationships, the few there are, secret even from his family. Blue Bloods returns on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.

This coming Friday night, Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman, and Jamie work together. Yeah, they also butt heads a bit, too. Joe is not really Mr. Cool when it comes to some things.

Jamie could be a solid mentor on Blue Bloods for Joe Hill. Well, it could happen but it’s probably not going to do so.

Rebellion is at the core of Joe’s being. But we think there is going to be a lot of drama between them and other characters when The Reagan Way comes under scrutiny. Make sure to watch and see if fireworks go off.