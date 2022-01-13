‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Takes in a Good Dinner With Good Company

Whenever Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle shares a photo from her life, it’s a way for us to see what she is up to these days.

And before you ask us, Outsiders, we have no idea when she will return to play Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the CBS police drama.

So, what is Gayle doing right now in this picture?

Let’s have a peek right here.

That food looks tasty for sure.

Did it make some of her fans hungry, too, when feasting their eyes on the snap? Possibly so.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Share Their Two Cents on Seeing Gayle’s Dinner Snap

What were some of their reactions? “Beautiful smile” starts us out.

“Lovely photo and you truly express [sic “express”] how you’re feeling in this picture…so happy for you” is next.

Then this Blue Bloods fan parrots an earlier comment from Gayle, saying, “The company was better.”

When we get a memo about Gayle coming back to the show, then we will let you know.

In the meantime, her TV show will air a new episode this Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.

If you recall last week’s episode, then Lyle Lovett returned to play Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. This week, we’ll all get a chance to see the leader of the Parrot Heads, Jimmy Buffett, make an appearance on the drama.

Don’t be surprised if Buffett and fellow actor-musician Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, have a few scenes, too.

So, we’ve covered Gayle and Wahlberg. Other cast members of Blue Bloods include Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Vanessa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Actress Took Some Time To Talk About Favorite Parts of 2021 For Her

While we already are in the midst of 2022 in January, it’s at least worth taking a look back at what Gayle said about her 2021.

At least her favorite parts, for sure.

“As 2021 comes to a close, I like to take stock of my favorite moments,” she wrote in this Instagram post.

Back in 2020, a Blue Bloods fan’s favorite Nicky talked about her journey on the show in an interview with Glitter.

“Nicky has navigated so many experiences,” Gayle says. “Her parent’s divorce; the loss of two family members; new jobs; college; conflicting career ambitions; the pressures of being a part of the Reagan family. Just to name a few.”

Will there be more in the future? We will have to wait and see. But the actress is apparently available to return whenever that time does pop up. Again, we’ll just see what the show has to say at some point.