‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Finale Date Set as Series Awaits Renewal News

CBS police drama Blue Bloods received a finale date for Season 13 but there remains no news about the show’s renewal. It’s setting some fans’ alarms off right now. Season 13 has been focused on Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, and her run for the Manhattan District Attorney job. The show’s Season 13 opener aired in October on CBS. Fans also have been paying attention to Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, get used to a new assignment.



Blue Bloods closes out Season 13 on Friday, May 19, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. One thing that fans are still worried about is the renewal of their favorite show. CBS brass has not said a word about it up until this time. Viewers have started a hashtag campaign called #renewbluebloods. They have headed over to Twitter and left their comments there.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Want Show Reneweed Right Now By CBS

“#BlueBloods is the BEST show to ever be on CBS. You’d all better renew it! #RenewBlueBloods,” fan @rangers_828 tweeted. Then, @laSerenissima20 tweeted out: “@CBS needs to stop dithering and renew #BlueBloods.”@Nicole5Wheeler followed up and wrote, “Please renew @BlueBloods_CBS!!” Viewer @philsphansal said, “@CBS you must renew #BlueBloods best show.”

Fan @MeMyKittyAndI wrote, “I loooove BB, will be heartbroken if it ends this season.” (sic), Then, @wrestlechick93 asked, “Any word on Season 14 yet or is it still up in the air.” CBS management has not confirmed whether or not Blue Bloods has been renewed or not. But it might follow what happened after Season 12, Express reports.

Season 13 picked up its renewal slip three days before the prelude to the show’s session finale. .A Blue Bloods rests on the series’ rating and whether Blue Bloods has generated enough viewership to keep going. Its latest episode, titled Close to Home, pulled in a 0.3 rating in the 18-29 demographic and had more than 5.4 million viewers.

Production Costs Battle Might Have Prevented Show From Getting Renewal Early On

Deadline suggested Blue Bloods didn’t get an early renewal due to production costs. The outlet said, “Amid overall decline of linear ratings, it has become common practice for broadcast networks to ask for budget reductions on long-running series which naturally become more expensive as they age.

“There had been rumblings that the cuts CBS had been pushing for on Blue Bloods were pretty deep, putting the show’s future in limbo, but, after weeks of impasse, I hear negotiations are trending in the right direction and the network is hopeful to have the show back for Season 14.”