‘Blue Bloods’ Shows Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan Handling Business

Fans of the hit television series “Blue Bloods” know that when Frank Reagan speaks, others listen because he means business.

Legendary television and film icon Tom Selleck plays Frank Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” a law enforcement heavy on drama series. Regan is one of the show’s primary characters and Selleck excels in the role of a tough law enforcer. He is the New York City Police Commissioner and he takes great pride in the position.

He comes from a law enforcement family and his father once held the position that he currently holds. Several of his children also have positions in law enforcement as well. Though he loves his work as NYC Police Commissioner, he is prone to moments of doubt about continuing in the role. The stress of keeping the city safe, along with navigating through political waters weighs on him.

Holding a high position, Frank Reagan has the ear of the “Blue Blood” higher-ups. He is highly respected among his peers for his work with the police department. He is often tasked with resolving intense matters resulting in many people seeking his counsel. “Blue Bloods” teased a new episode in this manner with its latest social media post. The photo included with the post shows Reagan having a sit-down meeting with some high-ranking personnel.

“Hope for the best but plan for the worst,” the post says. “Watch the latest episode of Blue Bloods now on Paramount Plus.”

In a testament to the show’s popularity, the Instagram post took in well over 2,000 “likes” in less than an hour. Now in its 12th season, “Blue Bloods” continues growing in popularity as more and more people discover the fantastic show. Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan is a big reason.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Talks About Show’s Makeup

Tom Selleck relishes the role of Frank Reagan, turning him into a relatable character despite his high position. In an interview with Parade, he talks about what his character is experiencing in the 12th season of “Blue Bloods.”

“Frank serves at the pleasure of the mayor and Frank is always pushing the envelope,” he says talking about the latest “Blue Bloods” season. “We get into a very real issue about quality-of-life crimes and police enforcement and the fact that his police force budget’s been cut. Those are all real issues, but the fictional world really helps us. I think we have a lot of credibility in these areas because of how the show is done. But at the same time, it frees us up to deal with things differently and if they ring a bell that’s great.”

The show has built a large fan base and you can bet they are ready for the next new episode.