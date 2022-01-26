‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Celebrates ‘250 Family Dinners’ on Show

It’s official, Outsiders! The cast and crew on Blue Bloods just recently hit their 250th episode. Hard to believe, right?

Have you been keeping up with the CBS police drama over the years? If so, it’s probably just as hard for you to believe that Blue Bloods is already at episode 250. But that’s where we’re at right now, folks. It’s obviously a huge milestone in itself, but you know what the best part about the whole thing is? The show doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

You may recall that Blue Bloods first graced our television screens back in 2010. The hit series is clearly not short on star power, either. As a matter of fact, starring in the show includes talented actors like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and more. Selleck plays as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, Wahlberg as a seasoned detective on the force, and Moynahan is New York County Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan.

Speaking of Bridget Moynahan, our favorite district attorney took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to let us know that the show has reached an important milestone. 250 episodes are no small feat and are something to be celebrated. You can bet your bottom dollar that the cast and crew of Blue Bloods will be doing just that.

“This is happening. Right now!” Moynahan captioned her recent photo. “250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment.”

“Congrats!!” Love this show!! Amazing cast!👮🏻‍♂️🖤👏🏻” one fan said.

“Wow!!!! Congrats! Cheers to 250 more dinners with The Reagans!” a second follower wrote.

“Best TV series ever to grace our screens,” a third fan commented. “Nailed it for 12 years and keep going please!”

Family Dinners Make ‘Blue Bloods’ Special

There’s nothing better than sitting down together as a family and eating dinner. Generations of Americans have been doing just that for about as long as we can remember. Although it may be something lost on some parents and kids today out there, it’s one of, if not the biggest emphasis on the show Blue Bloods.

Okay, sure — the show is mostly about catching the bad guys and solving cases. We can’t really argue that point. But what we can argue is that the show is also about family. That’s what really makes it special. The close bonds between each of the family members are always on display at family dinners on Sunday. After working their own cases each week, it’s the perfect time to sit down and unwind.

We have loved every second of family dinners in the first 250 episodes of Blue Bloods. We can’t wait to see what else is in store.