‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Sneak Peek From Upcoming Reagan Dinner

It’s Friday night, Outsiders. You know what that means, right? We get to enjoy another new episode of Blue Bloods.

The fan-favorite CBS police procedural took some time off for the holidays, but they’ve been back in full force ever since. That means that there is really only one place to be tonight. Make sure you’re all set and ready for the brand new Bloods Bloods episode which will air on the network at 10 p.m. ET. One of the star actresses in the show, Bridget Moynahan, took to social media before the episode aired to share a sneak peek from their family dinner.

We know there are a lot of you loyal fans out there. If you’re new, however, Blue Bloods is a show that follows the Reagans — a family with a long history of police work. You’ve got Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) as the NYPD Commissioner, Frank’s oldest son, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) who is a seasoned detective, Jamie (Will Estes) an NYPD sergeant, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) who’s an assistant District attorney. All of their jobs are different, but they’re also all intertwined in one way, shape, or form.

Speaking of which, one of the best ways the family intertwines is not through their work, but instead their family dinners. There’s nothing like sitting down together with your family in front of a nice hot, meal, with some cold drinks to wash it down.

Bridget Moynahan, who is Assistant District Attorney of New York County, New York, in the show. She took to Instagram on Friday evening even to share a little sneak peek with fans.

“Cheers to a brand new episode of @bluebloods_cbs tonight!” Moynahan captioned the clip.

‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Celebrates 250 Episodes

As they do in seemingly every episode of Blue Bloods, the Reagans sit down for their weekly Sunday night dinner. They spend all day working to catch the bad guys and solve tough cases. Their main goal, of course, is to bring justice to New York City. But it’s only right that they have a family-oriented way to bond with one another after the workweek. You could definitely argue that Blue Bloods is about family just as much as it’s about police work.

Speaking of family, the Blue Bloods cast just recently hit their 250th episode. Moynahan took to Instagram once again to capture the moment.

“This is happening. Right Now! 250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment,” she said.

It would be hard to ask for much more than what we got in the first 250 episodes of Blue Bloods. We have loved every single second of it. Here’s to hoping for another 250 episodes in the future.