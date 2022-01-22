‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!

In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.

The caption reads “Sami…..if only I had the talent to bake you a cake like you did for me! Happy Birthday to you! Enjoy this new year and all the blessings it has in store for you.”

Yes, Outsiders. The beautiful cake in the picture was Moynahan’s birthday cake made by Gayle. Maybe someday she’ll teach Bridget Moynahan some of her baking skills.

Gayle was happy to respond to her TV mother’s post. “Thank you and love you! Forever grateful for your guidance, friendship, kindness, and support. So lucky to have grown up with you as a role model. Xx”

It’s clear that these two have grown pretty close over the years. Although that stunning cake is long gone by now, we hope Gayle had a marvelous birthday! With Moynahan’s coming up in a few months, we can only imagine what her next birthday cake will look like.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Throwback Picture With Morgan Freeman

Before becoming Erin Reagan in “Blue Bloods,” she played Cathy Mueller in “The Sum of All Fears.”

Though still beautiful now, Bridget Moynahan looks quite different in these throwback pictures with Hollywood icon, Morgan Freeman. One, because of her short hair. Two, because we highly doubt Erin Reagan would voluntarily be seen in this frilly pink dress.

Many fans of the actress hopped into the comments to throw compliments her way. Her co-star, Vanessa Ray, was eager to comment on Moynahan’s former haircut. “This hair!”

One fan’s comment confirmed the definition of “compliment.” “Lovely photo of the beautiful gorgeous stunning amazing awesome fabulous elegant wonderful cute Bridget.”

How Donnie Wahlberg Convinced Bridget Moynahan to Join Blue Bloods

Millions of fans might have Donnie Wahlberg to thank for Bridget Moynahan’s role on “Blue Bloods.”

Believe it or not, the actress originally turned down the role of Erin Reagan. But according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg convinced her to take on the job.

“I called Bridget Moynahan, but she said, ‘I already turned it down, I’m not going to do it.'” “I begged and pleaded and made her an offer she couldn’t refuse. Which was that I would give her all of my paychecks if we weren’t able to shoot in New York. So, thank God we shot in New York,” Wahlberg explained.

That’s some offer! Thankfully, Wahlberg didn’t have to give up any paychecks and Moynahan became part of the “Blue Bloods” family!