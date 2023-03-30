‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates Season 14 Renewal in New Post

All doubts about whether or not Blue Bloods would return for Season 14 were squashed on Wednesday and Donnie Wahlberg is happy. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan on the CBS police drama, shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram. Some very important accounts and people responded to his post. He’s over-the-moon happy that Blue Bloods will hang around for another season of Friday night magic. In the caption area, Wahlberg wrote, “Season 14 here we come! Can’t wait! #BlueBloods @bluebloods_cbs @cbstv”.

There were some notable responses to Wahlberg’s post. One of them was from the show’s own Instagram account,. It wrote, “SO exciting!!” Jenny McCarthy, who is married to Wahklberg, wrote, “Amazing!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! And well deserved!” A fan alluded to seeing the Reagans gather aroiund the dinner table every Friday night. This person wrote, “Can’t wait for more dinners with my favorite family! #BlueBloods”. Actress Jennifer Esposito offered a couple of raised-hands emojis.

‘Blue Bloods’ Is Followng Key Storyline Involving Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan

Besides Wahlberg, others in the cast of Blue Bloods include Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, and Marisa Ramirez. Selleck plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, while Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. One of the show’s big storylines this season has been Erin’s election bid for the District Attorney job in Manhattan. With another season coming along, maybe the show extends that story. We will have to wait and see what happens. On Wednesday, though, cast members and fans received news they had been hoping to get for some period of time.

Speaking of the cast, salary negotiations were going on for the show, It’s being reported that the cast took a huge pay cut in order to get a Season 14 on the books. One figure that’s been reported is that the cast took a 25 percent pay cut. As the cast accepted less money, crew members were able to keep their jobs on Blue Bloods.

Now, fans of the show also know that Danny has been single for some period of time. He’s been entertaining a dating situation this season. But it’s not with his street partner Maria Baez, played by Ramirez. These fans have been hoping that Danny and Baez would become an item. Wahlberg has been quick to point out that there’s nothing going to happen between the two co-workers. While we would like to see something brewing between the two of them, it appears that is not going to happen. Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. Past episodes are available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.