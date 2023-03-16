‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Drops Hilarious Blooper After Co-Star Forgets Where She Is: VIDEO

Blue Bloods is a pretty intense show with lots of heightened stress throughout each and every episode of the show. This time, though, the intensity turned into hilarity. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, is getting out of his car. He’s joined by his on-screen partner Marisa Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez. In this scene, they get out of their car and head toward guest star Sumayah Bouhbal.



As you can tell, Bouhbal, in character, gets out and starts yelling at Danny. Well, she apparently forgot that Blue Bloods is a CBS show. She’s so wrapped up in her work that she lets loose with an expletive. It catches Wahlberg by surprise, but he’s alert enough to remind Bouhbal that they are not on Showtime or Netflix. The whole thing is quite funny as you can hear crew members laughing in the background. Let’s take a look at this humorous blooper from Blue Bloods.

‘Blue Bloods’ Guest Star Speaks Out About Her Blooper Moment

Bouhbal would go so far as to share the blooper on her social media platforms. While she did this, she also wrote a caption to go along with it. She wrote, “Bloopers from @bluebloods_cbs! Let’s just say I was too into it and forgot it’s a family-friendly show. The New York jumped out of me a lil too much”. That’s putting it mildly! But she was a good sport about it.

Wahlberg even commented on her post. He wrote, “‘It was at that moment that he realized — he was working with a super star’. Facts. What a talent you are Sumaya, and your humility makes your star shine even brighter! Continued success!!!”

Blue Bloods follows the storylines surrounding members of the Reagan family. It’s led by Frank Reagan, who is the NYPD Commissioner, and is played by Tom Selleck. Other cast members include Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, and Vanessa Ray. Of course, show fans are keeping their eyes on Erin and her run for Manhattan District Attorney. It’s one of the more highlighted storylines right now.

She’s got her eyes set on rising out of the Assistant District Attorney position. She gets some help in her current role from Anthony Abetemarco, played by Steve Schirripa. And Erin is supported by her family, too. Frank has to play it rather coyly because he doesn’t want to seem like he’s playing favorites. His support is something that Erin appreciates, but she, too, understands Frank’s situation. Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.