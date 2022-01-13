‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Drops Series of ’90s Throwback Pics From ‘Arsenio Hall Show’ Appearance

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg stays busy. He not only juggles his time on the CBS drama year after year, but he does so in addition to his musical commitments to his group The New Kids On The Block as well.

Wahlberg is a man of many talents, but he has been doing both for some time now. Because of that, older photos from his younger days come out from time to time. For instance, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg dropped a series of ’90s throwback pics from an ‘Arsenio Hall Show’ appearance on his personal Instagram page this week.

In the photos, you see Wahlberg smiling for the camera as he rocks a snapback hat, black overalls, and a generally cool look, especially during that time period. His brother Mark also performed during this appearance, as he posted one photo of the Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch performance on the late-night show.

For the caption, Wahlberg wrote, “TBT To 1991 when my guy @papetty walked into my dressing room at The @arseniohall Show with a creator from this new clothing line called #CrossColours @crosscoloursla and said “you want some clothes?”. Obviously I said “hell yeah, I do”. I was there to introduce the world to my artists/brother #MarkyMark and The Funky Bunch who was performing #GoodVibrations with the late great #LoleattaHolloway.”

He just rocked the new swag that was given to him that night and ran with it. It was a family affair for the Wahlbergs on this edition of the program.

The caption concluded, “The late great #LukePerry was the other guest who was kind enough to take a pic with my sister @marcarelli4_ RIPLukePerry #RIPLoleattaHolloway Thanks for the pics: @bhlovenkotb & @kevinantunesofficial (and for the Music Direction).”

Donnie Wahlberg on Tom Selleck

In an interview on The Talk, Wahlberg said of his co-star Selleck, “I’m a little nervous. I’m gonna be directing the first episode after Christmas break, and I’m not really nervous to do the directing. I am just nervous to direct Tom Selleck.” He continued, “He is one of very few icons around. When people use the word ‘legend,’ they always throw it around a little loosely. He really is a legend.”

Selleck is a Hollywood icon and some that Wahlberg works with on the show. However, as he pointed out, directing him is a whole different deal entirely.

Wahlberg concluded, “To say action, or you know, the first time I say, ‘Hey, Tom, can you just, you know, try it this way? It might be a little bit better…’ You know when he gives me that ‘stare’ with those eyebrows.”

You can watch Blue Bloods on CBS.