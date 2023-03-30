‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg ‘Incredibly Grateful’ For Season 14 Renewal

Donnie Wahlberg is on cloud nine after learning that his long-running hit Blue Bloods will live to see another season.

CBS announced on March 28 that it renewed the series for Season 14. The decision came after a delay due to the network needing to make budget cuts in order to keep the Tom Selleck-led procedural on the air.

While talking to ET’s Nischelle Turner, Wahlberg admitted that he continues to feel fortunate for not only Blue Bloods but his overall highly successful career in entertainment.

“I’m just incredibly grateful, you know?” he gushed. “It’s very unbelievable to be doing so many things that I love to do. I’ve been in my band [New Kids on the Block] for almost 40 years, 30-something years, and I’ve been doing this show for 13 years and I’m so grateful for it.”

Donnie Wahlberg Reportedly Took a Major Pay Cut to Keep ‘Blue Bloods’ on the Air

While the star admitted that he has considered leaving his spot as Danny Reagan, he never considers it for too long. With so many other procedurals ruling television, such as NCIS and Law & Order, he’d like to see how far his show can go. And considering the fact that Blue Bloods continues to rule as the No. 1 series on Fridays and the No. 3 primetime drama, there is plenty of room to grow.

“I have a great cast, who’s become family, we have a great crew and so many loyal viewers and fans,” he added. “It’s just unbelievable. So it’s not that I feel relief as much as I kind of have to pinch myself sometimes and go, like, how did this happen? Growing up, I dreamed of somehow making my way to be able to do things that I love to do and to be doing it after all these years and having so much fun doing it, I just feel so blessed and so grateful.”

According to Deadline, the lead stars accepted a 25% pay cut to keep the show on the air. They all agreed it was the best decision for the series and the dozens of crew members who have had steady employment thanks to the longevity of Blue Bloods.

Donnie Wahlberg will be joining Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray for Season 14.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air every Friday at 10 pm ET. Past episodes are available on demand and on Paramount+.