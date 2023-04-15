‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mom in New Post

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is remembering his mom, Alma, as he nears the second anniversary of her death.

Wahlberg posted a touching video of Alma towards the end of her life for his Instagram fans today (April 15). In it, Alma sits at a table covered with candy, fast food, and other indulgences. A voiceover says, “she said she’d spend her last days doing whatever the heck she wanted. And that’s exactly what she did.”

At the end, Wahlberg added “I love you, mom” in giant block letters.

With the clip, Donnie Wahlberg added a note to Alma.

“Today is not a day that I acknowledge you not being here — it’s a day that I celebrate the time when you were here,” he wrote. “Of course I miss you dearly, how could I not, you were the strongest, bravest, toughest, funnest, funniest and most lovingest human being, I’ve ever known.”

“But today, I choose to honor that courage, and that unmistakable ‘Alma attitude,’ that always shined through — even in the most difficult of times. I love you mom,” he continued. “As always, your Baby Donnie. #ThankfulForAlma #TeamAlma.”

Donnie Wahlberg Credits His Mother for His Highly-Successful Entertainment Career

Donnie Wahlberg announced on April 17, 2021, that his mother had passed after a battle with dementia. She was 78 years old.

Alma was a mother of nine, including Donnie, Mark, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Michelle, Debbie, Robert, and Tracey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie, in 2003 and her husband, Donald, in 2008.

Donnie Wahlberg has always gushed over his mother’s strength and determination to give her children everything, despite struggling with finances and time. Recently, he even shared that it was she who convinced him he could be a star.

“Somehow I think she instilled in me, because of our connection, that there was something great out there if I just believe and stay the course, and I did,” he shared during an interview with TODAY.com.

Her encouragement helped Donnie and his brother Mark become huge stars. Donnie became a member of New Kids on the Block, which is still active today before moving into acting. Mark was the face of Mark and the Funky Bunch before transitioning to a screen side career.

Mark has since been nominated for two Oscars and Donnie has earned two Emmy nods.

“It’s beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” he continued. “And I’m incredibly grateful every day that I’m alive and every day I get to do these things that I love.”