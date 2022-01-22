In the early hours of Friday (January 21st), Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took to his Twitter account to praise his son Elijah Wahlberg for his new single Can We Rise.

The Blue Bloods castmate declared in his social media post, “Love this song and this video! Please check it out. Can We Rise by Pink Laces featuring Elijah Wahlberg! Sooooo insane how talented he is!”

The music video begins with a statement that reads, “The year is 1989 but in an alternate reality. Earth will soon become uninhabitable. The leading scientists of the world have come together to crack one final gravitational equation. Its solution will allow them to build ships capable of sustaining humanity and our species to a new galaxy. A new home. They have hit nothing but dead ends in their research. Until now. A young, prodigious astrophysicist has joined the team. He may be the key to the solution and their salvation.”

Check out the music video below.

Elijah Wahlberg is the youngest son of the Blue Bloods star and Kimberly Fey. He and his friend Ian Bradford co-founded the band Pink Laces.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Opens up About Being a Stepparent to Jenny McCarthy’s Son

During a November 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg opened ups bout becoming a stepparent to Jenny McCarthy’s son, Evan. “One of the interesting things about us as parents is my son is super intellectual and very reserved. So he’s not the ‘Hey dad. Let’s go out and play’ or ‘I love you, dad’ He’s not that type. But he can carry on a great conversation. Where Jenny’s son is super affectionate. Will tell you exactly how he feels.”

The Blue Bloods castmate further explained that Evan is not reserved but he’s not the intellectual type. “So we’ve come into each other’s lives and our kids sort of, we connect with our kids in ways that we haven’t connected with our own. So with Evan, Jenny’s son, I get these amazing ways to connect with him that I don’t get with my son and Jenny now can sit down with my son and talk about -“

McCarthy declares, that she and the Blue Bloods star’s son can actually have intellectual conversations. Wahlberg then declared, “[Jenny’s] a great partner and to simplify it, having someone to build traditions with my children and it being Jenny is probably the thing I’m most grateful for. Now our kids are seeing through both rusty and single parents and the struggles we had early on and past relationships now to see us building traditions and building this family together.”

McCarthy and Walhberg married in 2014. McCarthy has one child, Evan. Wahlberg has his sons Elijah and Xavier.