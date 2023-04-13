‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Recalls ‘Thrill’ of Working With Bruce Willis

Donnie Wahlberg of Blue Bloods is quite happy about his time working with Bruce Willis in the movie The Sixth Sense. In fact, Wahlberg recalls being with the Moonlighting star as a thrill. By the way, The Sixth Sense will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows

“In my time working with him, Bruce was so cool to me,” Wahlberg tells Entertainment Tonight of Willis, who’s currently battling frontotemporal dementia. “… Bruce was so supportive… He just had my back… It was a great thrill to work with him and to get to know him.”

For his big moment in the film, Wahlberg’s character, Vincent Grey, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in front of Willis’ Malcolm Crowe, his former psychologist.

Donnie Wahlberg Remembers Bruce Willis Being ‘So Helpful and Supportive’

“Even the scene that we did together, it’s one scene, but I was watching him and as out of my mind as I was on that day, I was like, ‘He’s so technical. He hits his mark and then he goes to the emotion,'” Wahlberg says. “He was just so helpful and supportive.”

Willis really showed off a solid attribute in his life while attending the movie’s premiere. “I remember when we went to the premiere of The Sixth Sense he just kept hugging me and saying, ‘You did so good. You did so good. You really helped the movie,'” Wahlberg recalls.

“But afterward, when we talked he was like, ‘What do you think? You think this movie is gonna do well?’ I loved the script, so I was like, ‘This is gonna be the biggest movie ever,'” Wahlberg says. “And he was like, ‘Really? You think so?’ He was so humble and curious and not assuming anything and not presumptuous.”

Wahlberg Learned A Lot From Watching Willis Perform And Act

Donnie Wahlberg, who was a young actor on the rise at the time, learned a lot from Willis’ example. “[It] was a really big moment in my career, to be across from him. He had my back and… he was so supportive and so grateful for the effort that I put in it,” he says.

“… I left that movie… with an incredible sense of confidence,” Wahlberg says. “If he hadn’t supported me, I don’t know that I would have had that confidence. I don’t know that I would be here right now. That’s how impactful it was… It meant the world to me and then to see how humble he was through all of it was just very impressive. I try to approach my career that way to this day.”