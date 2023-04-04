‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reflects on Life-Changing Reunion in Emotional New Post

Many people know that Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is also a pretty solid vocalist for his group, New Kids on The Block. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, spends a little time looking back. It happened to have been 15 years ago on Tuesday, April 4, 2008, that New Kids on The Block came back together. They made an appearance on NBC’s TODAY Show that morning. In some comments to go along with this cool video, Wahlberg reflects on the reunion between him and his group and their fans, known as the Blockheads.

“15 years ago today — at 8:21 am — New Kids On The Block, and our beloved Blockheads, became one again! It was the reunion that we all wanted (but never knew how badly we all needed), and none of our lives have been the same since!” Donnie Wahlberg wrote.

“The journey is not over, far from it, but the last 15 years have been (without question) some of the most magical, wonderful, surprising, gratifying, overwhelming, fulfilling and truly humbling experiences, that I will ever be blessed to have in this — or any other lifetime. This video brought back so many of those special memories — and makes me so hopeful for the many more we have yet to share! We’re on to forever, Blockheads! Let’s not waste a single moment! I love you forever my Blockhead family. I love you my @nkotb brothers. I love you @jaredaripaul! Thank you to all who have played a part in this most sacred journey. I’m so #thankful.”

Message From Donnie Wahlberg Hits Right At Home For New Kids on The Block Fans

As much as Wahlberg is thankful, so are many of the Blockheads that filled his comment feed. One of them wrote, “You guys have to be so proud! An amazing accomplishment – 15 years!!!! Feels like forever ago but at the same time it feels like yesterday. Can’t explain it! #nkotbforever.” This fan added, “There will never be enough Thanks for reuniting 15 years ago!!!! So much love, fun and relationships have been built over this time. It’s been an amazing ride! We are in this together until the wheels fall off! “

While he keeps up with his musical career, Donnie Wahlberg also will be playing Danny Reagan for yet another season. Just recently, after salary negotiations took place, CBS announced that Blue Bloods will return for a 14th season. That’s good news for fans of the show. Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, and Marisa Ramirez also star in it.