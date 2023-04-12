‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Big Goals for Series Following Pay Cuts

Despite taking a pay cut for Season 14 of Blue Bloods to air on CBS, Donnie Wahlberg admits to having some big goals for the show. The police procedural was renewed by CBS on March 29. But the cast and producers agreed to take a “25 percent pay cut” in order to keep the show on the air for one more season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wahlberg, 53, is hopeful that the show will continue on past Season 14. “I’m an optimist,” the “New Kids on the Block” singer said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. He also was promoting Season 5 of ID’s Very Scary People. That show returns on Sunday, April 16. “I try to take every episode as it comes. I really do. (And) I think it’s part of why I’ve enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Donnie Wahlberg Portrays Detective Danny Reagan On TV Show

Wahlberg, who shares sons Xavier, 30, and Elijah, 21, with ex-wife Kimberly Fey, plays Detective Danny Reagan on the CBS series, which premiered in September 2012. The show follows the lives of the Reagan family. Many work for the NYPD under the leadership of his father, NYC Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Blue Bloods also stars Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes as Danny’s siblings Erin and Jamie, respectively. Len Cariou also stars as the family’s patriarch, Henry Reagan.

Meanwhile, what about the show’s longevity? Wahlberg, who is also stepdad to wife Jenny McCarthy’s son Evan, 20, hopes to achieve the same success as Law and Order: SVU. “I mean, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been going for gosh, so many years and we hope to last as long as they have,” Wahlberg said. He noted that working on a series for several years can be “hard” for some actors “to keep doing.”

Wahlberg Does His Best To Stay Present For Every Episode

“One of the things I’ve done is I try to just stay very present in each episode and take each script that comes my way and say, ‘OK, what’s gonna happen now? You know, what am I doing this week?’” Wahlberg said. “And kind of find the journey in that particular episode and not get caught up in what’s gonna happen next year, what’s gonna happen in two years.” Finally, Wahlberg isn’t opposed to the idea of a Blue Bloods spinoff. One idea Wahlbeg had was to have Danny and Erin go over to Hawaii and becomes private investigators. But that would be too close to Selleck’s series, Magnum, P.I.