‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Teases He Will Direct Again

Donnie Wahlberg of Blue Bloods is a man of many talents. One of those talents is musical, as the leader of the New Kids on the Block, but also as an actor, like on the CBS drama. However, he has experience behind the scenes as well. Yes, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg teased fans this week that he will direct again.

Wahlberg took to his personal Instagram where he attached a selfie of himself directing the show at an earlier date. For the caption, he wrote, “Think it’s time I do it again. @bluebloods_cbs @cbstv #BlueBloods

Repost: @cbstv.”

Fans loved the idea by Wahlberg to direct another episode. One fan wrote, “Our super talented Captain!!! Let’s go.”

Another fan wrote, “My favorite show and actor.”

Donnie Wahlberg on ‘Blue Bloods’

Wahlberg has been a star on the program from the beginning. Wahlberg is one of the most iconic figures from the program alongside Tom Selleck. Fans are behind the Reagan family and all the entertainment the show has delivered for folks all across the country.

Will Estes told Looper, “They’ll show up at the crack of dawn in a crowd and wait half a day, a full day, just to see him and say hi. And Donnie is something that I’ve never seen before and experienced. He just completely engages with people. It’s really incredible. I almost didn’t know you could do that before I saw Donnie do it. But, you know, he’ll go out and talk to people and he’s friends with them and he’s one of the most engaging people I’ve ever seen with his fans.”

It’s that serious. Wahlberg also is a good sport about it. He wants to engage. He wants to talk and be appreciative of the folks who make it all happen.

The Fan Experience

Estes concluded, “As for me, I had a great fan experience the other day. It was 5:30 in the morning. We all had just gotten to work. It was just before dawn and people were exhausted; we had a couple early days in a row. And this woman was driving by and she rolled the window down and yelled, “Jamie Reagan, I love you, Blue Bloods!” And we went, “Yeah! That’s the way to start a day!” And I was like, “Woo!” And it was just awesome. You know when you’re there at like 6 in the morning and everybody’s been up since 4:30 … They’re usually yelling for somebody else, so it was nice to get one. But, yeah, that was pretty funny.”

How cool is that? Folks were cheering for them even that early in the morning. Fans love the program and the folks who star in them like Wahlberg and Estes.