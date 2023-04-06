‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Teases ‘Intense’ Episode Between Danny & Baez

On Blue Bloods, Donnie Wahlberg is pretty much involved wth a lot of tension-filled storylines all the time. But there’s one coming up that will raise the intensity level. If you keep up with the show, then you know that Detective Danny Reagan, Wahlberg’s character, recently went out on a date. This rather surprising moment caught some fans off-guard. They have been wanting to see Danny get together with Detective Maria Baez, his work partner played by Marisa Ramirez. Wahlberg had some words to share about the episode that saw him on a date.

“I think that script caught some viewers by surprise,” Wahlberg said in an interview wth TV Insider. “It surprised me. It certainly opens the door for Danny and Baez, but all I know is that they will bond at much deeper levels than they ever had. Marisa and I are incredibly close and we try to bring a lot of that into the show, which has really worked for the audience.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Is Calling Out Upcoming May Episode

With that in mind, Wahlberg is circling May 12 down in his book. That’s going to be one whale of an episode. What can we expect to see beteween Danny and Baez? “The [May 12] episode is really intense for the partners,” Wahlberg said. “There’s a dinner and some drinks involved and maybe a sleepover. It’s going to really show how important Danny and Baez are to each other. Marisa and I chose to play up a lot more vulnerability than we have typically done in the past. The audience is going to love it!”

Speaking of the audience, it appears that everyone associated with Blue Bloods does take the fans into account. At least that’s what happens, according to Wahlberg. “The entire cast respects our audience tremendously,” he said. “When we’re making scenes, we discuss how they’re going to feel. I know a lot of fans want Danny and Baez to date, and when Danny was going on a date with someone else, I was like, ‘Oh, they’re going to be mad, but can we give them something to be happy about later? Can this lead to other positive things?’ And it was like, ‘Yes, it can.'”

We will have to wait and see if other positive Bthings do happen to come out of these Blue Bloods episodes. The show has an incredible cast that includes Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, and Len Cariou. Catch an episode of Blue Bloods this Friday night at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.