‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Tides Fans Over With New BTS Post Ahead of New Episode

It’s time for some new hijinx involving Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg as he and co-star Marisa Ramirez are in a car. As the video starts up, we see a production crew member hold a card up. Then, the camera moves around to Wahlberg’s side of the car. Then, we see both Wahlberg and Ramirez drop their heads up and down to the beat. It’s a short-but-sweet video from the show and two of its biggest stars. Take a look for yourself. Who knows? You might end up giggling at the two actors.

Blue Bloods has not been on recently due to the NCAA Basketball Tournament. But a new episode is due to come out this Friday at 10 p..m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. And in case you didn’t know, Wahlberg plays Detective Danny Reagan while Ramirez plays Detective Maria Baez. They work well together on the show. In fact, there have been some fans clamoring for them to have a romantic moment between the two. Don’t look for that to happen, though.



Coming up this Friday will be a new Blue Bloods episode titled The Naked Truth. Here’s a synopsis from CBS about it: “Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) find themselves at odds when Jamie learns that Eddie’s close friend Tracey (Alysha Umphress) may be using the restaurant she owns as a drug front. Also, Erin forms an alliance with Anthony and her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), when she is accused of causing the suicide of a former colleague; Frank (Tom Selleck) weighs whether he should fire a female officer who has an online profile featuring naked photos of herself; and Danny and Baez try not to be influenced by their own biases when they are faced with various descriptions of the same suspect.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Is Currently In Season 13 And Has Not Heard About Season 14 Yet

Blue Bloods is currently in Seseon 13 of its long run. The show has recorded solid ratings throughout the years. But CBS has not renewed the show as of yet. A reason that some people point toward is the fact of money is an issue. There are some long-standing cast member on there, including Wahlberg and Selleck. One line of thought is that a cast member might be trimmed from the show. It’s all due to budget cuts. Who would get trimmed if they do it? No one really knows. It’s probably a sure bet that Selleck and Walhberg will be kept around. Right now, everyone is taking a waii-and-see attitude toward Season 14.