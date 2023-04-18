‘Blue Bloods’ Star Jennifer Esposito Is Returning for Season 13 Finale: Here’s What She’s Been Up To

Jennifer Esposito returns to Blue Bloods in the show’s Season 13 finale as Jackie Curatola, the former cop partner of Danny Reagan. Esposito played that character in the show’s first two seasons before leaving. Now, she is back as a Chief of Police. So, what has she been up to since departing Blue Bloods?

A lot of different roles have been on her plate. On television, after leaving Blue Bloods due to a health condition, she provided the voice of Tina Russo on The Looney Tunes Show back in 2011-12. In 2014, she played Monica Pena on Taxi Brooklyn. Jennifer Esposito appeared as Calista Raines for 12 episodes of the 2015 series Mistresses. From 2015-17, she played Nina Solloway for six episodes of The Affair.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Jennifer Esposito Had A One-Season Turn On CBS’ ‘NCIS’

In the 2016-17 timeframe, Esposito played NCIS Special Agent Alexandra “Alex” Quinn for Season 14 of the CBS procedural NCIS. She portrayed Lynette in two episodes of Blindspot. Between 2019-21, for five episodes, Jennifer Esposito played Sergeant Phoebe Baker on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. From 2019-20, she portrayed CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor in six episodes of The Boys. Right now, Esposito plays Brenda in Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Esposito also did some movie work after leaving the popular TV series. Back in 2014, she played Maggie in She’s Funny That Way. In 2018, she was Kathy Aronoff in Speed Kills. Esposito appeared in two films in 2019. She played Detective Clarkson in Mary and Natalie Passatino in Mob Town. Reportedly, Jennifer Esposito is down to appear in Somewhere in Queens, which stars Ray Romano of Everybody Loves Raymond and Laurie Metcalf of Roseanne and The Conners.

Esposito Was Born In Brooklyn, N.Y., In 1973 And Got A Big Break From ‘Law & Order’

Esposito was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1973, according to IMDb. She launched her career in 1996 with an appearance on Law & Order as Gina Tucci in the episode Good Girl. A major breakthrough for Esposito came in the ABC sitcom Spin City. She played Stacey Paterno in the show’s second and third seasons between 1997-99, opposite Michael J. Fox.

Her movie career received a big boost thanks to the 2004 movie Crash. She co-starred with Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, and Matt Dillon. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Original Sceenplay, and Best Film Editing. Crash also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Esposito has been married three times, including once to Bradley Cooper.