‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Celebrates Filming Show’s 250th Episode: ‘Two Weeks Turned Into Nine Years’

“Blue Bloods” actress Marisa Ramirez is celebrating the show’s 250th episode with a sweet selfie on Instagram. The CBS series is celebrating a major milestone. The CBS drama has been on the air for nine years, officially filming 250 episodes. Actress Marisa Ramirez is celebrating the show’s longevity with a selfie and a “Blue Bloods” cupcake.

Smiling and holding up her sweet treat, Ramirez is proud to have been on the series for so long. What began as a small role grew to be a recurring one, and she is thankful for that.

“When two weeks turned into nine years for me…,” Ramirez says. “Happy 250th episode @bluebloods_cbs How did I get so lucky?! Congrats to everyone who has been a part of making this show a success!! Don’t know where I would be without my bestie @donniewahlberg P.S. I’m not taking this out of the box because it will end up in my tummy but I can save it for you!”

The “Blue Bloods” star ends her caption with three hashtags: #bestcrew, #bestfans, and #sograteful. Playing Maria Baez since 2013, fans feel like they are close friends with Ramirez. The comments section is filled with congratulatory messages.

“Many congrats, Marisa!! 🎉 Such a blessing to have a job that you love! Truly enjoy watching #BlueBloods on Friday nights. 💙,” one fan says.

“Congrats! Love you!!!! You are the best partner Donnie has ever had. Enjoy your cupcake 😍😍,” another writes.

Her co-star and friend Donnie Wahlberg gets in on the action, commenting “Same!!! 🙏🏼❤️👑💫.”

We hope that Marisa Ramirez enjoys her cupcake and continues starring in “Blue Bloods” episodes for years to come.

An Emotional “Blue Bloods” Family Dinner

The Reagan family dinner is an essential part of “Blue Bloods.” In an interview with Pop Culture, Marisa Ramirez discusses what her first family dinner scene was like.

Joining the show just after her grandmother died, Ramirez had a hard time keeping her emotions in. Her grandmother was a huge fan of Tom Selleck.

“I so badly wanted to say something to Tom about the fact that, ‘My grandmother was such a huge fan of yours,'” she says. “But I knew I wouldn’t have been able to get out the words without crying. [I] didn’t want to look like a basket case at family dinner, but I kept thinking about her while I was there.”

Ramirez says that the cast and crew’s welcoming nature made her feel comfortable on set.

“And it almost made me feel more comfortable and calm, and just was able to really take in the surroundings and the warmth and the fact that they welcomed me there.”