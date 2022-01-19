‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Looks Back on Movie Premiere ’10 Years Ago’ Today

“Blue Bloods” actress Marisa Ramirez is looking back on a movie she starred in a decade ago. Check out the throwback picture here!

Marisa Ramirez is reminiscing on one of her favorite roles. The “Blue Bloods” star posted a throwback photo on the red carpet via Instagram today. Wearing an elegant black dress and nude heels, the picture shows Ramirez at the premiere of her film Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. The movie turns 10 years old today.

“10 years ago today!!! I can’t believe it!!” the actress begins. “So many cherished memories! So grateful to have had the opportunity to work in the beautiful country of New Zealand. The people are like no other.”

Spartacus: God of the Arena tells the story of the House of Batiatus before the arrival of Spartacus. The film is broken up into smaller episodes, making it more of a mini-series. Marisa Ramirez plays Melitta, the wife of Oenomaus and a body slave to Batiatus and Lucretia. Her character is very well-rounded.

Watch a trailer from Spartacus: God of the Arena below.

A ‘Blue Bloods’ Friendship

Marisa Ramirez speaks highly of her “Blue Bloods” co-star Donnie Wahlberg. In an interview with PopCulture, she shares her first impressions of the actor when she joined the CBS drama’s cast.

“Donnie was so welcoming,” she says. “And we just hit it off from day one, and have developed such a friendship from that moment until now.”

She goes on to say that after eight years of working together, she still considers Wahlberg one of her best friends.

“You hear so many horror stories about actors who worked together so long, and they secretly hate each other. And we just love each other… I’m so excited to be at work with him and to feel safe with someone who knows me because I feel like I keep my guard up with other actors, or crew, or whoever, and this is a place where I can let it down… It feels very safe and comfortable.”

Donnie Wahlberg feels the same way. In a birthday tribute to the actress, he calls her his “dear friend.”

“If you think it looks like we have fun, and have each other’s back, it’s because we always do,” he says. “Onscreen and off — I could not ask for a more incredible, trustworthy and absolutely hilarious friend/partner. Have the happiest of Birthdays my dear friend (not sure how you got the day off on yours and I didn’t on mine but whatevahhhhh). Here’s to another ten seasons.”

Isn’t that sweet? It looks like they are the “Blue Bloods” dream team.