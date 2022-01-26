‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Shows Off Birthday Roses From Her ‘Beautiful Friend’

Whoever said roses were cliché? “Blue Bloods” actress, Sami Gayle shows off her latest present.

In a recent Instagram post, the young actress shows off a large bunch of beautiful pink roses. Based on her smile, it looks like she had quite the birthday celebration this year. Now she just needs to find a vase big enough to protect her gift.

Her caption reads: “Beautiful birthday roses from a beautiful friend! @julialemigova Check out tonight’s stories for details of this weekend’s festivities. I so appreciate each and every message you sent my way. You sure know how to make a girl feel special.”

Fans of Sami Gayle banded together in the comment section to wish her a happy birthday and compliment her stunning gift.

Sami Gayle Opens Up About Her Acting Career

In a 2020 interview with Glitter, the actress gives readers insight into how she started her acting career. When asked about a specific moment she knew she wanted to be an actress, her answer came right away.

“When I was 3 or 4, I remember standing with my grandmother at the annual Coconut Grove Art Show, watching “Moving Melvin” tap on a small piece of wood. I looked at my grandmother and said, “I can do that.” From that moment onwards, I knew I wanted to be a performer on Broadway. I was lucky enough to live out that dream. But I was not interested in solely acting until I was 14.” she started.

Although “Blue Bloods” is a crime drama with a lot always going on, the show is also about family. The series centers around the Reagans; a family whose members work in law enforcement. When you’re a police officer whose family members are also your coworkers, it can’t always be easy. However, the family manages to stick together and support one another.

In the interview, Gayle is later asked about any lessons the show might’ve taught her either as a person or actress.

“Nicky speaks up for what she believes in, even in the face of dissent. Growing up with her by my side helped me learn to speak my truth and to advocate for myself in my personal and professional lives,” said Gayle.

Throughout the series, Gayle’s character, Nicky navigates a lot. However, as Nicky journeys through the show, Sami Gayle goes with her. So how does the young actress describe this journey?

“Nicky has navigated so many experiences — her parent’s divorce, the loss of two family members, new jobs, college, conflicting career ambitions, the pressures of being part of the Reagan family, just to name a few. And, yet, she has emerged an independent woman with a positive outlook who, despite any backlash, has always chartered her own path,” she said.