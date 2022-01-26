‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Made Sure to Make Frank Different than One Iconic Character

One goal Blue Bloods actor Tom Selleck had when getting on the CBS police drama was to make Frank Reagan different from one character.

Now, the question becomes which one of his iconic characters did he not want to copy? Jesse Stone. We’re going to talk more about it with some help from this story by Looper.

Stone is an alcoholic former police chief who gets forced into early retirement with a partial pension. But the Blue Bloods star that plays this iconic character wants his old job back. He is working as a “temporary consultant” to the state police right now.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Did Not Want Any of Stone’s Words As Part of Frank Reagan

Back in 2015, Selleck talked about Jesse Stone and the fact that Jesse’s heart is in the right place.

“Jesse sometimes does the wrong thing for the right reasons,” Selleck said. “Jesse is damaged. I relate to both guys. The anxiety in this case, since I went right from Jesse Stone back to Blue Bloods, was, ‘How am I going to switch gears? I don’t want any Frank-isms in Jesse, and I don’t want any Jesse-isms in Frank.'”

Meanwhile, this character is based upon a series of detective novels by author Robert B. Parker. There have been nine “Jesse Stone” TV films with more supposedly in the future. A deal for a 10th movie is in place and Selleck will be writing the script.

A Number of Jesse Stone Movies Did Air on CBS, Which Is Home To Selleck Series

Many of those did air on CBS, the home of Blue Bloods. In 2015, “Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise” aired on the Hallmark Channel. Selleck and Michael Brandman took over scriptwriting duties for these movies near the fifth one in the series.

As it turns out, “Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise,” with Luke Perry as a serial killer, was a hit with audiences. Obviously, this led to Yahoo! talking about the series’ popularity. A story on the website says that the key strength was “a taciturn malcontent made charming entirely on the strengths of Selleck’s quiet, authoritative, admirably un-showy performances.

“The actor seems to have a deep affinity to the Stone character, perhaps because Jesse allows Selleck to tap into a melancholy, meditative mood wholly unlike Selleck’s best-known TV roles.”

But Blue Bloods has been having stellar success and has an audience glued to their TV sets on Friday nights. Selleck plays the NYPD commissioner role with both a sense of dignity and, at times, humor. But his previous work definitely puts him among the most recognized and beloved actors around these days. Catch his show at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.