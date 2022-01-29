‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Reveals Title of His Upcoming Memoir

Actor Tom Selleck is a busy man. When he’s not taping Blue Bloods, he’s been working on his upcoming memoir. And that memoir now has a title, as Selleck recently told Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“Don’t Know Where I’m Going, But There’s No Use Being Late” is Selleck’s preferred title. And there was a strategy behind his decision to share it with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“I don’t want the publishers to take it away from me, so I want to say it publicly,” Selleck explained.

Tom Selleck and Kelly Ripa Compare Progress on Their Respective Books

The dirty little secret of the publishing industry is, it’s all about marketability. If you’re a celebrity, you can sell books, so publishers want your manuscript. And the best type of book for a celebrity to write is a memoir. People are curious about the lives of the rich and famous.

Luckily for Selleck and Ripa, they both have plenty to say. And in the Live with Kelly and Ryan interview, the two stars compared notes on their respective books.

“I’m almost… I am this close, I’m this close. I’m in the editing process, and I am essentially finished. Almost finished,” Ripa said.

“It’s hard, isn’t it?” Selleck commiserated. “I’m not that close, I’m more… I’m more than half done. And that’s been hard, because I do Blue Bloods and stuff. But I have enough where I can announce on your show the title of my book.”

Watch their discussion here:

Blue Bloods Reaches Major Milestone

Meanwhile, yesterday Selleck’s show hit a major milestone: its 250th episode. It’s been a long journey for the show, on which Selleck plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. But 12 seasons in, the cast is having too much fun to think about ending anytime soon.

The most recent episode charts a conflict between Pops (Len Cariou) and Jamie (Will Estes) over what Pops insists was the murder of a friend of his. When Jamie shows that wasn’t the case, Pops loses it in what turns out to be a poignant performance from Cariou.

Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) gets into it with Anthony (Steve Schirripa) after Anthony catches her spying on him and his new girlfriend. Erin insists she’s just trying to protect Anthony. But does she have more personal reasons for trailing Anthony and his date?

Elsewhere, Frank (Selleck) and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) find themselves colliding once again as Frank asks Danny to look into a potentially compromised cop. And Eddie (Vanessa Ray) cooperates with her new partner for a change to solve a case.

Whether or not the episode lands anyone an Emmy nomination, as TV Fanatic suggests it could, it was a fitting way to mark the milestone: with more Reagan family crime-busting drama. Tune in to CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET to catch more of the action.