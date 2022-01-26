‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Said Starring in One Project ‘Scared’ Him

He’s known for his roles on both the big and small screen, but Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck admitted there was one role that actually scared him a little bit.

During a 2020 interview on the Today show, the Blue Bloods star revealed that he was pretty nervous about taking the role of Dr. Richard Burke on the hit series Friends. “I hadn’t done a three-camera live show since Taxi. It scared me a little. But that’s the price you pay for opportunity.”

However, the Blue Bloods star also revealed that he wasn’t supposed to be on Friends for very long. He said that he was supposed to guest star for three episodes. But that was eventually extended after a table read for his third episode. “They said, ‘Hey, can you do a few more? ‘So then I did more. And I quickly realized, ‘Wow, this is a big deal.’”

The Blue Bloods castmate went on to appear in most of Friends’ second season. He eventually returned for an episode in the third season and then in the sixth season when he tried to win back his ex-girlfriend, Monica (played by Courteney Cox). Only to find out his former love interest had moved on. Speaking about his part and the cast’s chemistry, Selleck stated, “It just worked. I thought it was great.”

In regards to the reunion between the Friends cast, the Blue Bloods star stated he would have loved to be there. “But if the opportunity came up, I’d do it again!”

Tom Selleck Discusses the Famous ‘Blue Bloods’ Dinner Scenes

During a recent interview with Milwaukee’s CBS 58 affiliate, Tom Selleck opened up about how the famous Blue Bloods dinner scenes are one of or the most favorite of the show’s fans. But he also admits that the dinners are not as easy as they look.

“We embrace family dinner,” the Blue Bloods star declared. “The only problem is it takes 6 to 8 hours and you have to just keep eating the same old food.”

Selleck previously said that the Blue Blood family dinners are miserable to film. “It’s nice to spend time with the entire cast once an episode. But filming an eating scene is miserable. Well, the eating part is. You have to eat the same foods over and over again to get all shots. We’ll probably spend eight hours shooting this scene.”

Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan Boyle on Blue Bloods also stated that while most of the cast pretends to eat during the dinner scenes, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan, doesn’t pretend. “It’s the running joke that Donnie doesn’t stop eating. Even during rehearsals. They’ll tell us not to eat the food because we’re just going through lines. But I’ll look up and see Donnie chewing on something.”