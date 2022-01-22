‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Revealed the Storylines He Likes for His Jamie Character

Season 12 of Blue Bloods is well underway and it has been interesting, to say the least. Jamie has played a big role in the season so far.

All of the Reagan family members play major roles in the show. However, Jamie has taken on a new place on the show. It feels as though more focus has been put on his storylines at times and the development of his character overall.

Now, it isn’t like a complete 180. But there have been times when Eddie and Jamie are the main focus. The two are conflicted and show the contradictions of being a cop that wants to also feel like they have done everything by their own moral compass at the end of the day.

In an interview with Nerds of Color, Blue Bloods star Will Estes talked about his character Jamie. It was before the Season 12 premiere in September of last year. The actor was asked what he wants to get into with Jamie moving forward.

“I like the gray areas,” Estes replied. “Jamie is a good person with a strong moral core, but the world is not black-and-white. A lot of discretion is left up to the officer in our justice system, for better or worse… but these are parts of the show that can become very real. They can be relevant because they shine light on parts of us or our society that are difficult to look at. There are limitations on police officers and on people in terms of what they can do to help. So I like seeing Jamie in challenging situations. He’s driven to ‘get it right’ but sometimes that’s just not possible.”

Blue Bloods has worked on Jamie this season. But do fans want to see those stories?

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Opinions Vary on Jamie Reagan

If you think that fan sites and message boards are able to get the pulse of a fanbase, this one is hard to read. To start, Jamie, and the opinion fans have of him, will always be tied to Eddie. As long as the two are together, that’s how Blue Bloods fans will see them.

There have been folks on Reddit that have commented on Jamie, Eddie, the two of them together, and more. What it comes down to is the strong moral compass the two have. As Will Estes mentioned, Jamie is a good person who wants to help, and he is very dedicated to his morals. Sometimes that means he turns an eye to certain things. Other times, it means he goes harder for an arrest.

Some Blue Bloods fans take that moral compass as Jamie being self-righteous. The character sure is able to draw a reaction from fans regardless of how they feel about him. Give some of that credit to Estes for his portrayal and also the writers for the content.