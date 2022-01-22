‘Blue Bloods’ Takes Home Friday’s Largest Audience

In what should not be too much of a surprise, Blue Bloods had an episode named for the Reagan family on Friday night. It scored big ratings.

Yes, the CBS police drama had its most recent episode titled The Reagan Way. It featured a number of storylines involving different family members, but viewers loved it. Let’s take a look at what those numbers looked like with a little help from TV Line.

The show got 5.9 million viewers and had an 0.4 demo rating. While the viewership total was the largest number on Friday night, it did mark a dip from the previous week’s episode.

‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Features Numerous Storylines Connected With Reagans

What was The Reagan Way about, after all, on Blue Bloods? (Spoiler Alert! We’re going to share some information about the episode in case you have not seen it).

Here is the show’s synopsis for you fans to check out: “Frank (Reagan, played by Tom Selleck) is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (played by Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for murder. But the archbishop cannot break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity.

“Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer,” the Blue Bloods synopsis continues. “Meanwhile, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) defies Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor. Also, and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie (Will Estes) and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices.”

The episode did show a scene where Eddie and Erin get into a heated conversation. But later on, they have another one that appears to bring both into a calmer state of being. As you can tell in this episode, and others, Frank does take his religion very seriously. It is something that acts as a moral compass for the character and one can see him struggle with it at times, too.

Other TV Shows That Did Well on Friday Night were ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘SmackDown’

Let’s move on and check out some other shoes that did well on Friday night. Shark Tank over on ABC drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week. The same thing can be said of Fox program Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.6) with “Head of the Table” Roman Reigns still being that show’s main attraction along with Brock Lesnar.

Now, on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.9 mil/0.4) and Magnum P.I. (5.2 mil/0.4) also dipped from week-to-week numbers.

The CW’s Nancy Drew drew its best audience (500K) since last season’s 12th episode.