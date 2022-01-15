‘Blue Bloods’ Tops Network Field with Season-Best Viewership on Friday Night

Coming off of a powerful, fun Friday night episode, Blue Bloods was rewarded with the show’s season-best viewership according to numbers.

It certainly did not hurt to have Jimmy Buffett stopping by for a guest-starring spot. He popped up in a few scenes with Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

What do the numbers say, though?

We get a boost from Deadline on the matter.

Blue Bloods, with that Buffett turn, had a season-best 6.11 million total viewers in the live and same-day numbers.

‘Blue Bloods’ Had Some Strong Lead-In Viewership Help From CBS Shows

The demo number was at 0.4 for the show. Other CBS shows that were lead-ins included Undercover Boss and Magnum P.I. They had 4.09 million and 5.56 million viewers, respectively.

Expect Blue Bloods to have another slam-bang rating next week. While there will not be the star power of a Buffett or Lyle Lovett (from the previous week), it will feature Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman, showing up. It’s titled The Reagan Way and, as we said, should bring in some eyeballs.

What about other Friday night shows beyond CBS?

Shark Tank on ABC had an 0.5 demo. 20/20 also snagged an 0.5 demo rating, too.

Taking a peek at NBC, The Wall game show had an 0.4 and Dateline had an 0.5.

Over on Fox, WWE Friday Night SmackDown did have an 0.5 at one point in the two-hour show.

The CW aired Penn & Teller: Fool Us and it got an 0.1, down a tick. Nancy Drew managed to get that back up to an 0.1.

Police Drama Remains a Solid Top Show Among Other Friday Night TV Episodes

When all is said and done, Blue Bloods remains a king show among others. It comes on at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.

Recently, the show picked up one of its favorite characters as Marisa Ramirez returned to play Maria Baez. She had been off the show since her character was recovering from being shot.

Let’s take a little look back at this police drama’s Season 1.

What might have been the one episode that fans just love?

According to IMDb, it is The Blue Templar. This episode is about Joe Reagan and the Blue Templar. This organization within the New York Police Department department spirals out of control into one that features corruption and issues.

It does lead to Joe’s former partner killing him, but what we see is that former partner confessing to Frank. But the partner would kill himself. Nowhere in the episode do we see Joe Reagan as an alive character at all but his memory and life are part of the overall storyline.