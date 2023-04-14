‘Blue Bloods’: Two Characters to Return for Season 13 Finale

Blue Bloods revealed some exciting news as Jennifer Espocito and Sami Gayle will appear in the show’s Season 13 finale. Espocito plays Jackie Curatola, the old partner of Detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. Gayle comes back for an appearance as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan.

TVLine reports that Espocito was a regular cast member in the show’s first two seasons. She left early in Season 3. The actress has had roles in shows like NCIS, The Boys, Law & Order: SVU, Mistresses, and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Gayle appeared regularly in the show’s first 10 seasons but has just appeared one time in recent seasons.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actress Jennifer Espocito Returns As A Chief of Police

So, Jackie returns as a Chief of Police. She ends up teaming with Danny and Detective Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, to solve a number of slayings. Another person is murdered and it looks like serial killer Dr. Leonard Walker is behind it. But the three of them will work to figure out just who is behind the killings.

As for Gayle, she shows up in the family dinner scene. She’s there along with Tony Terraciano, last seen as Danny’s older son Jack in the Season 12 premiere. Others at the table include Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Tom Selleck, Andrew Terraciano, Wahlberg, and Moynahan.

Showrunner Kevin Wade Planned To Bring Sami Gayle Back Last Season

Showrunner Kevin Wade said a plan to bring Gayle back last season did not work out. When looking ahead, Wade said, “Hopefully she’ll swing by.” But he noted that “sometimes characters age out, in the sense that Nicky went off to college and then moved to San Francisco, and I realized, ‘We don’t have the real estate to tell Nicky stories.’ But once it had become long enough, it was almost like, ‘Well, we should bring her back at least for a family dinner.'”

Other storylines in the Season 13 finale include Eddie and Jamie’s investigation into a repeat offender leads them to learn that Erin recently prosecuted him for a harassment charge, and Frank once again goes up against Mayor Chase, played by Dylan Walsh, after he announces that he’s empowering the NYPD to take EDP and homeless people off the street, with help from Archbishop Kearns, played by Stacy Keach.

Fans of Blue Bloods now can watch earlier episodes of the show thanks to Pluto TV. The streaming service has dedicated a channel to Blue Bloods. You can find the channel by looking up a directory of shows on Pluto TV.