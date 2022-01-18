‘Blue Bloods’: When Is The Last Episode Before Hiatus?

Is “Blue Bloods” going on hiatus? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of the CBS drama.

We have some disappointing news, “Blue Bloods” fans. It looks like the CBS drama is going on hiatus in a couple of weeks. New episodes will air Friday, January 21 as well as Friday, January 28. However, fans are noticing that a long hiatus may come in two weeks.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will begin airing on Friday, February 4. The games last through Sunday, February 20. This month-long event is likely to cause many shows to air repeat episodes instead of newer ones. It is already confirmed that the Friday, February 4 episode of “Blue Bloods” will be a rerun. This is likely to be the same case for the following two weeks.

As of right now, CBS has not confirmed or denied a “Blue Bloods” hiatus. Looking at the schedule however, fans are unsure when they will receive a new episode after January 28. Networks make these decisions in an effort to retain viewers. An event like The Winter Olympics would take the attention away from a new installment of another series.

We hope to receive more answers soon. Until then, let’s enjoy the next two episodes of “Blue Bloods.”

Upcoming Episode of ‘Blue Bloods’

The next episode of “Blue Bloods” is titled “The Reagan Way.” Airing this Friday, the network has released a short description about what fans should expect.

“Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder; Eddie tries to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill, butt heads over fair police practices.”

At this point, the show is halfway through its twelfth season. The next two episodes could be more action-packed than usual. If we are headed towards a mid-season finale before the show’s hiatus, this week’s episode could set us up for some cliffhangers.

Will Estes’ Dream Episode

In an interview with Nerds of Color, actor Will Estes shares his dream of putting together a “Blue Bloods” musical episode. He says that the installment could incorporate a dream sequence for it to make sense.

“We’ve all talked about doing a musical episode that’s ‘all a dream’ at the end of it,” he says. “As in, one of the characters wakes up and has dreamed a musical version of a ‘Blue Bloods’ episode,” the actor continues. “I don’t really think it’s gonna happen though. Ha!”

This would not be a far stretch. With Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block in the cast, as well as Sami Gayle’s experience on Broadway, a “Blue Bloods” musical idea could become a reality.