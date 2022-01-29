‘Blue Bloods’: When Will the Show Return From Olympic Break?

If you didn’t know, the Winter Olympics are coming up really soon. TV networks are adjusting and Blue Bloods is going on a break.

This means that there will not be any new episodes for a stretch. When will a new one come back on Friday nights? Let’s get some help about that in an article from Matt & Jess.

So, when will a new one air? Possibly on Friday, Feb. 25. It will be the first Friday night after the Beijing Games end. It also gives CBS a chance to put one new episode into February.

‘Blue Bloods’ Probably Faces Yet Another Hiatus For NCAA Tournament

Remember that Blue Bloods is on CBS. It will be coming back but there is going to be another hiatus due to the NCAA Tournament, which always airs in March on CBS. There are Thursday and Friday games in the first two weekends of the tournament, for sure.

Beyond that, well, it will be up to the schedule makers. There is a possibility that the CBS police drama returns in April after this hiatus, too.

And there is no word if this Season 12 will be the last one for the Reagan family and their police officers and legal members. We have not heard a definitive answer from CBS.

Still, this show does make solid ratings for a Friday night. If CBS does decide to say adios to the show, then it should announce it soon for a solid send-off finale. Go ahead and pencil in watching Blue Bloods at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS for now.

Will Estes Would Like To See Jamie Reagan Character Act A Bit Differently

Let’s turn our attention to a little bit of character adjustment. Well, that appears to be what star Will Estes would like to see for his Jamie Reagan.

If you did not know, then Jamie is a sergeant in the NYPD. So, back in September 2021, he talked with The Nerds of Color about what he would like to see in his character’s future.

Estes is asked about storylines for Jamie and he said that there have been some “gray areas” in them.

“I like the gray areas,” he says. “Jamie is a good person with a strong moral core, but the world is not black-and-white. A lot of discretion is left up to the officer in our justice system, for better or worse… but these are parts of the show that can become very real.

“They can be relevant because they shine a light on parts of us or our society that are difficult to look at,” Estes says.