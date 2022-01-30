‘Blue Bloods:’ Who Played Judge Andros?

Get to know the actress who plays Judge Andros on “Blue Bloods.” You have probably seen her on some other television shows.

The CBS drama “Blue Bloods” continues to add new and exciting characters into the mix. While the Reagan family remains the centerpiece of the series, there are many more guest stars and recurring characters that bring richness to the plot lines. One of these characters is Judge Andros, who is on four different episodes of “Blue Bloods.” Meet the actress behind the dynamic role.

Who Is The “Blue Bloods” Actress?

Cindy Cheung plays Judge Andros. The 52-year-old actress has been working on television since the 2000s, appearing as a guest star on various shows. She has appeared on “FBI,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “The Flight Attendant,” among many others. She is on recent episodes of “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” on Comedy Central, and “The Sinner” on the USA Network.

Now, the actress is excited to be on the big screen. Cindy Cheung is starring in the new film “Loveboat, Taipei,” which is based on the New York Times bestselling novel. Ashley Liao, Ross Butler, and Chelsea Zhang are all a part of the cast. The story follows Ever, a Chinese-American girl who wants to pursue dance. She struggles under the weight of her parent’s expectations and finds herself along the way.

She says that she is excited to be a part of such a great cast. Abigail Hen Wen, author of “Loveboat, Taipei,” is looking forward to seeing what Cheung does with the role.

“That’s been one of my hopes from the beginning, that we would have talent brought onto the screen,” she says.

“There are newcomers, there are relative newcomers, there’s people like Ross [who is] already very well established. I’m just so excited to launch and build careers that I hope to see play out over the long run in Hollywood.”

When Does New “Blue Bloods” Episodes Air?

Sad news, “Blue Bloods” fans. A new episode of the CBS drama will not air next week. There is nothing on the schedule for February 4th. Instead, the network will be airing a rerun of Season 12’s premiere, titled “Hate is Hate.”

Reruns will be broadcasted for most of February. This is likely due to the 2022 Winter Olympics. With big events like these, television networks like to save their new content for when more eyes will be watching. New episodes of Season 12 play once the Olympics are over. This should hopefully keep ratings high and fans engaged.

What do you think is going to happen next on the show? Make sure. you catch last Friday’s episode before this hiatus begins. You can stream the entire series on Paramount+.