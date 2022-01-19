‘Blue Bloods’: Why the Show Almost Filmed in Toronto

“Blue Bloods” was almost filmed in Toronto before making its home New York City. Here’s why Canada was considered.

Fans of “Blue Bloods” cannot imagine the show taking place anywhere else. From the hustle-bustle to the city’s diverse population, there are so many storylines that can take place in New York City. This is why it is surprising to find out that the CBS drama almost began filming in Toronto.

Many television networks and film productions choose to work in Canada. This is due to lower shooting costs and tax breaks. In “Blue Bloods” case, New York’s rebates for film had ended in-between seasons. After hearing talks of the show moving out of the Big Apple, state officials negotiated new terms with CBS.

Tom Selleck was happy to stay in New York. The “Blue Bloods” actor says that there is something special about the Big Apple. In an interview in 2010, he made his opinions clear.

“No offense, Toronto. I’ve shot there, and it’s a lovely place to shoot, but it’s different.”

Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Going on Hiatus?

Unfortunately, it looks like the CBS drama will be going on hiatus in a couple of weeks. Yes, new episodes are set to air January 21 and January 28. After these dates, however, there are no more new installments on the network’s schedule.

A possible hiatus is likely due to the Beijing Winter Olympics. These games will begin to broadcast on Friday, February 4 and last through Sunday, February 20. CBS will be airing a “Blue Bloods” rerun on February 4 as well. Fans are expecting this to be the case until the Beijing Winter Olympics come to an end.

CBS has not confirmed or denied the show’s hiatus. Typically, networks decide to pause from airing new episodes when big events pop up on the schedule. This is because they don’t want decreases in ratings. The Beijing Winter Olympics will likely overshadow new episodes of many series.

This Friday’s Episode

This Friday’s episode is titled “The Reagan Way.” The network is teasing fans with a short description of what to expect.

“Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder; Eddie tries to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill, butt heads over fair police practices.”

Thanks for tuning in. We'll see you next week! #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/5OUNashP01 — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) January 15, 2022

This week’s new installment marks the twelfth episode of Season 12. Could this mean that the season is halfway over? Typically, reaching the halfway mark means a big climactic episode. Could the January 28 installment of “Blue Bloods” be considered the show’s midseason finale? We’ll just have to find out.