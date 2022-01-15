‘Blue Bloods’: Will Joe Hill and Jamie Find Themselves on Opposite Sides?

Will there be trouble in paradise when Joe Hill ends up working with Jamie Reagan on the upcoming Blue Bloods episode?

Hill is played by Will Hochman and Jamie Reagan is played by Will Estes.

This twosome is going to be interesting to watch on Blue Bloods. See, Jamie is pretty close to the age of his recently discovered other family member (it was just in Season 10 that Joe Hill popped up).

Rebellious Nature Seems To Be Trait for ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Hill

Yet Joe is not really Mr. Cool when it comes to some things.

Jamie could be a solid mentor on Blue Bloods for Joe Hill.

Well, it could happen but it’s probably not going to do so.

Rebellion is at the core of Joe’s being. Hey, it can be a matchup made in the show if we ever see Joe Hill team up with Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

Will Joe and Jamie work well together? They probably will find a way to make it happen. It would be nice to see these Blue Bloods storylines have a little more tightness to them.

Main Cast Members Will Have Some Serious Issues To Face Coming Up

Let’s take a look at the synopsis for The Reagan Way episode next Friday night. (Spoiler Alert! We’re going to reveal some things about the next episode, which is the Season 12, Episode 12 one).

“Frank (played by Tom Selleck) is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (played by Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder,” the synopsis reads. “But he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity.

“Also, Danny and Baez (played by Marisa Ramirez) use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; and Eddie (played by Vanessa Ray) defies Erin (played by Bridget Moynahan) and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor.”

Finally, “Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill, butt heads over fair police practices.”

Catch Blue Bloods on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central on CBS. The series will have another episode coming up in January after this one, so be on the lookout.

This is not the first time Keach has been on the show playing Archbishop Kearns. The character has a spot in the Reagan family’s heart because of their devout faith. Kearns provides counsel for Frank and has been there through his own life sadnesses and struggles.