Leave it to Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray to clarify that she and fellow cast member Bridget Moynahan do like one another. Even in this scene?

Apparently, Ray and Moynahan cross each others’ red lines in a scene from the CBS police drama. Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan while Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. They get involved in some heated debate that goes far beyond the calm, serene picture of them at the Reagan dinner table.

Heck, even Ray went to Instagram and shared these moments from Friday night’s episode. Let’s take a look and see what is going on between these two connected family members.

What were the fans saying in Ray’s comments about this showdown? Let us share some reactions.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Share Their Thoughts About Big Scene Between Eddie, Erin

They write the following: “We all love you though @vrayskull”, “Well GOOD FOR YOU!”, “giving very much sibling argument vibes,” “Haha I can never get enough of that sister love”, “Vanessa, this is so good”, “Of course she loves you! What’s not to love?”, and “One of the million reasons why Eddie is awesome. And girl, your acting”.

Well, there you go, Blue Bloods fans. Catch these two going at it like Ralph and Alice Kramden, or kind of like that, on the show on Friday night at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.

Now, what is The Reagan Way, tonight’s episode, about? (Spoiler alert! We have some notes about the show that we are sharing.)

Let’s take a look at the synopsis for this one. It reads: “Frank (Reagan, played by Tom Selleck) is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (played by Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, but he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity. Also, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; Eddie defies Erin and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie (Will Estes) and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices.”

This does promise to be one of those episodes where multiple storylines will make up the meat of this show. A lot of moving parts, for sure, and when the archbishop shows up, it usually is a deep, thought-provoking episode. With a title like The Reagan Way, we don’t expect this to be any different on Friday night. Tune in and see Ray and Moynahan go after one another.