Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.

Saget’s autopsy report reveals the severity of his injuries. It notes that he fractured his skull and the area right above his eye sockets. It also says that both sides of his brain were bleeding. Neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta claims that serious injuries like these could not be caused by an accidental bump on the head. In an interview with CNN, he raises his concerns.

“I think what it reveals more than anything else is this was not a simple bump on the head,” he says. “When you read this autopsy report that may still be the case, but it was a pretty significant blow to the head.”

He goes on to say that Saget’s head trauma looked consistent with falling 20-30 feet, or hitting his skull with a baseball bat.

Other doctors are adding their thoughts. ER Doctor Megan Ranney agrees with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“PS. This doesn’t mean it was INTENTIONAL trauma, either. But this is more than just ‘I whacked my head on the kitchen cabinet.'”

Bob Saget’s Widow Remembers Her Love

Kelly Rizzo is still mourning the loss of her husband. Finding ways to honor him on social media, Rizzo is giving fans a glimpse into what their happy life was like.

In a fun Instagram video, Rizzo shows the couple living life to the fullest. This is a motto that Saget lived by every day.

“One month without this incredible man,” Rizzo writes. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world. We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”