Bob Saget Cause of Death: Florida Medical Examiner Addresses Autopsy Report

After revealing late actor Bob Saget’s cause of death, the Chief Medical Examiner also released a statement on the autopsy report.

“An autopsy was performed on Robert Lane Saget, a 65-year-old male,” said Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany. “Mr. Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room, on January 10, 2022. All testing and further studies have been completed.”

Stephany then added: “In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma. His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident.”

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time,” he concluded. Saget passed away on Jan. after performing a standup comedy show in Jacksonville. After the Full House star’s death, fans and friends alike then went into a state of mourning.

Bob Saget’s Family Releases Statement on Cause of Death

After his cause of death went public, Saget’s family also addressed the autopsy report.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans; which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the statement read. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The family then continued: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget’s Daughter Honors Late Dad

Earlier this month, Saget’s daughter, Lara, shared a post honoring her father.

“It is a gift, To know that nothing was left unsaid,” she captioned a photo of herself with her father and sisters. “That I love you is all that matters, And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully, and tell people how much I love them. Always.”

Lara frequently posts about her father, exhibiting the deep impact he had on her life. Both fans and loved ones alike miss the actor, whose legacy is one of positivity.