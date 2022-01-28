Bob Saget’s Daughter Looks Back on ‘Biggest’ Lessons He Taught Her

Lara Saget, daughter of late “Full House” actor, Bob Saget, is opening up on everything her father taught her.

At 65-years-old, Bob Saget passed away in his Orlando, Florida hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton. This happened the night after performing a sold-out stand-up comedy show in Jacksonville.

The actor is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer.

In a recent Instagram post, Lara shared a black-and-white photo from her childhood of herself and Bob Saget. In the photo, a young Lara clutches onto her father as the two touch foreheads.

Her caption reads, “To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely

and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love (heart emoji).”

Friends and family of Lara gathered in the comments to share their love and support. A long time friend of Bob Saget left a heartfelt message:

“Your dad WAS love. The very definition of love. I feel so lucky to have felt that love. The first thing we always did was catch up on how our kids were doing because we knew that’s where our hearts were. I’ll miss Bob forever.”

There was no shortage of love in the tribute made by Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. She also opened up in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb calling Bob Saget “the best man I’ve ever known.”

Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Reveals Last Text Message Her Dad Sent Her

Earlier this month, Bob Saget’s oldest daughter, Aubrey, shared the last text message sent to her by her dad.

The 34-year-old posted a screenshot of the texts from the actor in an Instagram Story post. The message read: “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” This message revealed that the actor was close to stepping on stage for his stand-up comedy show.

Over the years before his death, Saget raved about his three girls. In a 2016 interview, he was all too happy to discuss his love for his girls.

“They are the light of my life,” he said at the time. “I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. They are high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They’re all artists.”

Saget also once joked that one of his daughters would smell the Olsen twins on him after a day of filming, and they’d think he was “cheating on them.”

As adorable as that is, we can all agree that no one could’ve ever replaced the love Bob Saget had for his daughters.