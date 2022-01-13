Bob Saget Death: Beach Boys’ Al Jardine Shares Special Memory of Late ‘Full House’ Star

Beach Boys guitarist Al Jardine remembers late actor and comedian Bob Saget fondly as a “very nice” guy with a zest for life and an appreciation for music.

“In 1988, John Stamos invited The Beach Boys to be on Full House, which is where we originally met Bob Saget. He was very nice to us and thanks to that episode, a whole new audience discovered The Beach Boys,” Jardine told Fox News in a statement.

The Beach Boys appeared on Full House in a 1988 episode in which the Tanner family attends a Beach Boys concert. The family ultimately winds up joining the band onstage to perform “Barbara Ann.”

After Jardine learned of Saget’s death in Orlando on Sunday, he posted a picture from the Beach Boys’ Full House episode on Instagram, along with the caption, “We’ll really miss you Bob.”

Bob Saget Died After Performing Stand-Up Set

When he died, Saget had been on a tour, which he dubbed the “I Don’t Do Negative Tour,” performing stand-up comedy. He had stopped in Orlando to perform a two-hour set and was resting in his room at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton when he died. The preliminary autopsy found no evidence of drug use or foul play.

The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said further investigation is required to determine the cause and manner of death. He added that the final report could take up to 10 to 12 weeks to finish.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office tweeted on Sunday that deputies had been called to the Ritz-Carlton around 4 p.m. about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

According to the police report released Monday, hotel security found Saget “unresponsive and not breathing” during a wellness check. They conducted it after his family couldn’t reach him and he failed to check out of his room.

They found Bob Saget “in a supine [facing upward] position on his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen,” the report reads. The comedian was already “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy.”

Saget Was an Entertainer to the End

Before he died, Saget had been sharing elated posts from the road about how much he loved doing stand-up again. And he had celebrated how he was “finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from his fellow celebrities. But perhaps none was more poignant than the joint statement released by his Full House castmates.

“Bob made us laugh until we cried,” the group posted to Instagram. “Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”