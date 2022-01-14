Bob Saget Death: John Mayer and Jeff Ross Pick Up Late ‘Full House’ Star’s Car From LAX

Following the death of comedian/actor Bob Saget, two of his famous friends recently picked up his car from Los Angeles International airport and shared an emotional ride home together.

Previous to Saget’s passing, he was on tour doing stand-up comedy across the country. The 65-year-old was in Florida for multiple gigs when he was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Saget flew out of LAX and left his car in long-term parking. After his death, fellow comedian Jeff Ross and musician John Mayer took it upon themselves to retrieve his car from the airport.

The guitarist and comedian are each longtime friends of Bob Saget. The trio have known each other for years, so they were kind enough to help out with the car. Ross and Mayer also took the time on their drive to reminisce about their good friend. In a 25-minute clip that John Mayer shared on Instagram, the two men drive through L.A. all while speaking about their dear friend.

“You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’? Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone,” Mayer shared.

“I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” he added.

Bob Saget’s Friends Continue To Reminisce About Him During Their Drive

As the two men rode along, Mayer shared how much Bob Saget’s friends and family meant to him. Saget lost both of his sisters in the first half of his life, so he didn’t take personal relationships for granted. In 1985, his sister Andrea tragically died of a brain aneurysm. Additionally, Saget’s other sister, Gay, died in 1994 from scleroderma. Since the mid-90s, Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the rare disease.

“He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar, bitter. [Instead] he laughed and he spread joy,” Mayer said. “And his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile and spread love and be childlike and be innocent and be loving.”

Jeff Ross and Bob Saget had done stand-up shows together for decades. Ross also played a huge part in The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget in 2008.

“[He] treated everyone like family,” Ross said of his longtime friend and fellow comedian. “[Bob] really did take care of everybody … If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at 3 in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy. He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status … he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”

“Rolling With Saget. Love you Bob,” John Mayer captioned his Instagram post.