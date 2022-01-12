Bob Saget Death: New Reports Surface About Last Moments in Hotel

News of the death of American stand-up comedian Bob Saget shook the world on Sunday. The Full House actor passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. His death comes following a 2-hr show he performed in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night as part of his standup comedy tour.

Fans of the star can breathe easily as detectives confirm there is no evidence of foul play or drug use in this case. It seems the actor died peacefully in his sleep without suffering.

“We have no information on the cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirms. “The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death.”

According to TMZ, the lights were off in Bob’s room at the Ritz-Carlton. Saget’s body was found “tucked in bed” around 4pm ET on Sunday.

Bob was in close contact with his wife, Kelly Rizzo. When Rizzo was unsuccessful in contacting Bob on Sunday, she became concerned and called the hotel. As a result, security entered his room and discovered his body.

Saget’s official cause of death will remain unknown for 10 to 12 weeks. However, many predict he either suffered a stroke or heart attack. Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany further clarified such predictions stating:

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.” Stephany told Yahoo. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

Apparently, Bob was battling a COVID infection prior to his tour. However, sources close to the actor say he appeared fine in the days before his untimely death.

Bob Saget’s family mourn his sudden passing

The iconic entertainer leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, and his three adult daughters, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Rizzo shares a heartbreaking statement in the wake of Bob’s death.

“I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” said Rizzo. “I’m touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers. When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world,” she tells Yahoo through her rep. “Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”