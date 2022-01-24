Bob Saget To Be Honored on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ for Rest of Season 32

Following America’s Funniest Home Videos‘ recent tribute to former host Bob Saget after he passed away, the TV series has decided to honor the actor and comedian further throughout the remainder of the season.

Currently, Season 32 of the long-running video clip series is airing on ABC. The show has featured multiple hosts in its more than three decades on-air, including Tom Bergeron from 2001 to 2015. Since then, Alfonso Ribeiro (better known as Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) has hosted the series.

However, Bob Saget originally hosted the ABC show dating back to the late ’80s. AFV first premiered in 1989 as a one-off TV special. The network loved it so much that in 1990 they turned it into a full series. Saget would continue to host the program for seven more years until he stepped away from AFV in 1997.

So it’s more than fitting that AFV has announced their intentions to pay tribute to Saget for the rest of this season. AFV executive producer Vin Di Bona recently spoke about dedicating a portion of each remaining episode to the late host. Each episode will have a segment that features memorable moments from Saget’s eight years as AFV host.

“I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his host bits were — very physical and very visual,” Di Bona told Variety recently. “In one show he walks on stage in front of the audience and says ‘Did I tell you it’s my birthday?’ And the audience all raises their hands with wrapped gifts for him. It’s that kind of gentle crazy humor that I want younger generations to see from him.”

An Outpouring of Love For Bob Saget Created the Idea For the New ‘AFV’ Segment

It’s been two weeks since Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65 while on his comedy tour across the nation. The comedian was traveling through Florida doing stand-up when he was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando. Following the sad news that “America’s Dad” had passed on, fans and friends of Saget’s immediately shared their love and support.

The outpouring of tributes for Bob Saget’s life and his impact on so many made ABC executives take notice. That’s why AFV decided to continue honoring their former host after their initial memorial tribute. In fact, there will now be 12 hour-long episodes that will close out Season 32 of the hit ABC series. Each of the final 12 episodes will feature a montage of Saget’s best AFV moments. The segment will also be captioned with “AFV Remembers the Saget Years.”

A week after Bob Saget’s death, current AFV host Alfonso Ribeiro honored the comedian during a touching moment on the broadcast. Ribeiro mourned the loss of Saget and shared how big of an impact he had on the show.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week and AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said on AFV. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day and this show wouldn’t be the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch that Bob so brightly lit.”