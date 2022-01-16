bob-saget-once-starred-in-this-hilarious-music-video

Bob Saget fans are looking back at a hilarious music video that the late comedian starred in over a decade ago.

Fans and friends are still mourning the loss of Bob Saget. The comedian and “Full House” star was a part of many hilarious projects during his lifetime. To fans’ surprise, he was also in a 2006 music video called “Rollin’ With Saget.”

The music video shows Bob Saget as the “King of Hollywood” with some pretty hilarious scenes. Jamie Kennedy and Stuart Stone rap about the comedian’s cool-factor as the events ensue. He punches a bouncer, makes his way into a club, and cooly walks into the VIP section.

As the rappers praise Saget for his “cardigan sweater,” the “Full House” star is drinking wine from the bottle and toasting models. A Paris Hilton lookalike is seen later in the video, and George Lucas makes a cameo. Watch the full music video below and see for yourself.

All around, this music video is a hilarious masterpiece. Although it was uploaded in 2006, fans are going back to rewatch it in Saget’s honor.

“Shout out to everyone else who came to listen to this classic when they heard the news. RIP, Bob,” one comment reads.

“I love how we are all coming here right now to rewatch this and smile. I loved watching this song growing up and hadn’t seen it in a long time but remembered some of the words. RIP BOB SAGET !!!,” another writes.

Bob Saget’s Wife Pays Tribute To Late Husband

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, paid tribute to her late husband last night on Instagram. In a lengthy caption, Rizzo calls her love “THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The emotional post also includes a sweet selfie of the couple.

“My sweet husband,” she begins. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.”

She goes on to thank fans and friends for their overwhelming support during this difficult time.

“Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

She ends the post with her own mission: “to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter.”