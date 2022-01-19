Bob Saget Spoke on ‘Love’ of Standup Comedy in One of His Final Interviews

Late actor Bob Saget discussed his passion for standup comedy with fellow comedian Margaret Cho just six days before his tragic passing. In an episode of his podcast, Saget and Cho both revel in their enjoyment of performing.

“People need to see your stand-up, they just have to do,” Saget told Cho. “You’re never going to stop doing it, I have a feeling.” She then agreed with the actor, saying she’ll “keep doing it forever.”

“Yeah, same here. I didn’t know it!” Saget responded. “I didn’t know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it. I haven’t loved it this much since I started, I think. I’m doing long a– sets because I’m saying serious s— that I never said.”

Saget’s words ring true. Just prior to his death, the comedian shared a post about how much he enjoyed comedy. The actor said: ” I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Shortly after that set, Saget was found dead on his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department suspected no substance abuse or foul play. While no official cause of death was found, the star is believed to have died in his sleep.

Bob Saget is Mourned by Full House Stars

From 1987 to 1995, Bob Saget starred as lovable widower Danny Tanner on Full House. For that reason, he became known as “America’s Dad.” Other stars included Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and the Olsen twins. After the star’s death, the cast issued a statement commemorating him.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” the statement read. “And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate”

Additionally, Candace Cameron Bure shared her own post mourning her onscreen dad.

“I don’t know what to say,” Cameron Bure tweeted, alongside an image of a breaking heart. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”