Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out About Grief Two Months After ‘Full House’ Star’s Death

Two months after the death of her husband, Bob Saget, journalist Kelly Rizzo speaks out on the continued grieving process.

The food blogger recapped their first moments communicating on TikTok. Rizzo first met her husband after he slid into her DMs. Apparently, he was fascinated with her social media content. When he reached out, he suggested they go to his show before going out for burgers and lobsters. At the time, Rizzo wasn’t sure if she was interested in him romantically, but her feelings developed over time.

On January 9, “Full House” actor, Saget died while on tour for his stand-up comedy show in Orlando, Florida. He was 65-years-old. One month after the actor and comedian’s unexpected death, Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo once again honored his memory.

Rizzo posted a compilation on her Instagram page that showed her and Bob out to eat on several occasions, drinking champagne, and just enjoying each other’s company.

“One month without this incredible man,” Rizzo wrote in part of the long caption. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.'”

More on Kelly Rizzo’s Grief Two Months After Bob Saget’s Death

On Tuesday, Kelly Rizzo posted several videos on her Instagram story. In the videos, she described how the millions of tributes honoring Saget have helped her cope with his death.

“Just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed,” Rizzo’s post began. “I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo first met in 2015 and tied the know three years later.

“This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently,” Rizzo continued in her Instagram post two months after Saget’s death. “A lot of people don’t really understand, don’t really like to talk about it, it’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another, we all go through. And even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way.”

Even though Rizzo likely has a long way to go in her grieving process, she is “doing her best” and is grateful for the support she’s received from others.